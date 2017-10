The Presidency has postponed the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) scheduled to hold today.

The meeting will take place to tomorrow (Thursday) at the Presidential Villa..





In a tweet by the Nigerian Presidency (@NGRPresident), the postponement was to make room for completion of preparation for budget 2018.





The tweet reads: “Federal Executive Council (FEC) Meeting will hold tomorrow, Thursday Oct 26. Agenda is #Budget2018, which is currently being finalized.”





The meeting is expected to be presided by President Muhammadu Buhari who arrived last night from a working visit to Niger.