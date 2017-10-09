The Federal Polytechnic in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital, was shut indefinitely yesterday, following a violent protest by students over the death of two of their colleagues.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that trouble began on
campus late Friday when the two students reportedly complained of malaria.
They were said to have been rushed to the health centre for treatment, but their condition worsened and they died on Saturday.
In a statement, the Registrar, Mrs. Sade Adediran, announced the closure of the school.
She did not confirm if any student actually died at the polytechnic’s health centre, which was said to have trigger the protest.
The statement warned that any student found on campus after the closure would be apprehended and made to face the consequences.
NAN gathered from campus sources that the students, on learning that their colleagues had died, mobilised and burnt the health centre.
Besides destroying property, students blocked roads leading to the institution and obstructed traffic.
One of the students, who asked not to be mentioned, condemned the attitude of the polytechnic’s authorities on their welfare and well-being.
He alleged that the only drug available at the health centre was paracetamol.
According to him, paracetamol was also given to the two students, instead of effective malaria drugs or injection.
