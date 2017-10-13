



Fear gripped the entire South-West, last week, when two commanders of the dreaded terrorist group listed as numbers 156 and 176 on the wanted Boko Haram members’ list were arrested in the region. The suspects who have made confessional statements include 42-year-old ldris Ibrahim Babawo nicknamed Nagada and 20 year-old Mohammed Bashir, were arrested in Isua, in Akoko South-East area of Ondo State.Of concern was the scary revelation by Bashir that they invaded the states in the region to cause maximum havoc. The first suspect that was arrested, Babawo, said he came from Bauchi State and was heading for Ibafo in Ogun State when he was apprehended by Police detectives in Isua, Akoko South-East area of the state. He was about to join other sect members who were already in the state. Bashir was equally apprehended within a spate of one week at the exact location where Babawo was picked up by detectives while loitering about. Bashir who spilled the beans said he came from Niger Republic with his brother who had gone underground, to cause havoc before his arrest by anti-crime Police detectives.The suspect who spoke in Hausa language was confirmed to be a follower of one Daffo, a loyalist of Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau. His confession that their members are in the state and other states in the region to cause maximum havoc heightened tension and anxiety across the states last week. Babawo was picked up when the trailer he boarded developed mechanical fault and the driver asked him to keep watch while he went in search of a mechanic.