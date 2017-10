Two members of the Peoples Democratic Party in the House of Representatives have just defected to the All Progressives Congress.They are the member representing Abuja Municipal Area Council/Buari, Mr. Zaphaniah Gisalo, and another member from Kogi State, Mr. Yusuf Tijani.They defection took place on the floor of the House amid protest by PDP lawmakers.Gisalo is the Chairman, House Committee on FCT Area Councils.