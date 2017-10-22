Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, on Sunday mocked the President Muhammadu Buhari administration for reabsorbing the wanted ex-Chairman of the defunct Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, despite being indicted for allegedly perpetrating fraud to the tune of N2bn.The Ministry of Interior confirmed on Sunday that Maina, who is still on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s wanted list, was reabsorbed and promoted to the position of Director of Human Resources at the ministry following recommendations from the Office of the Head of Service.Maina is expected to run for governor of Borno State in 2019 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.In his reaction, however, Fayose, who is also under probe by the EFCC, said on his official Twitter handle that, “Someone accused of stealing billions of pension fund was returned to the FG civil service and you still think Buhari is fighting corruption?”