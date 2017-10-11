Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has asserted that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government is the most corrupt in the history of Nigeria.

Fayose made the allegation while accusing the President of “treating corruption involving his men as family affair.”





In a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, the Governor wondered why the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, finds it difficult to go after those close to the President but are always quick to prosecute Nigerians opposing Buhari.





According to Fayose, “When miscreants write petitions to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against perceived opponents of President Buhari, EFCC will act immediately, but when known Nigerians, including members of Buhari’s government raise allegation of corruption against close allies of the President, the EFCC will look the other way.





“As posited by APC Senator, Shehu Sani, we are in a situation where perfume is being sprayed on corruption when it affects Buhari’s men while insecticide is being sprayed on corruption when it involves perceived political opponents of the President.





“When allegation of corruption is made against Buhari’s men, EFCC acts like pet dog, but when it is against those whose faces the President does not like, the anti-graft agency acts like lion.





“No nation can achieve greatness with such a partial leadership.





“While Nigerians are still asking questions as to what has happened to the report of the committee that investigated the $43 million discovered in an apartment at Osbourne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos, allegation of $25 billion was made by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu, and as usual, the allegation like others before it, is being treated as family affairs.





“Before now, the Acting Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu was indicted of corruption by the Department of State Service (DSS) and all that was done by President Buhari was to ask the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), to investigate the DSS report. Up till today, nothing has been heard about it and Magu, despite his rejection by the Senate, is still acting as the EFCC chairman.





“Up till today, Nigerians are yet to be told the owner of the Legico Shopping Plaza, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos inside which the EFCC claimed that it found N448.8 million cash.





“Despite the presence of CCTV cameras, we have not been told the identities of those who brought the five sacks in which the EFCC claimed that it found N49 million cash to the Kaduna Airport.





“As far as I am concerned, President Buhari is not fighting any corruption. He is fighting his political foes and God is not a God of double-standard. This Buhari’s government is a government of double-standard.”