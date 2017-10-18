A governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, Ajayi Olowo, has said the adoption of the Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, has foisted zoning on the APC.He advised the party to consider factors that would help it to upstage the PDP in the state.Olowo, who spoke in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday, said, “We have accepted the reality that the adoption of Prof. Olusola from the south by Governor Ayodele Fayose and the PDP has put the APC on the spot. It has pushed the APC to a point where it has no choice but to pick its candidate from the zone.”He said he would not contest based on the fact that he was from Ikere Ekiti in Ekiti South Senatorial District.“My contesting this election is not predicated primarily on southern agenda, because I feared that that will make the south to be a battlefield. I am in support of the best candidate to emerge but I am not against zoning.”Olowo said he had a 10-point agenda with which he wished to turn around the fortunes of the state.“Ekiti was renowned and respected for qualitative education. My plan is to introduce compulsory but subsidised education for our people; this I want to achieve in partnership with stakeholders.”Olowo advised the APC national leaders to conduct a free and fair primary bereft of bickering, to make the party remain united.