The Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, says the title of the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, being conferred on the Leader of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), Otunba Gani Adams, by the Alaafin of Oyo, Kabiyesi Iku Baba Yeye Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, was like putting a round peg in a round hole.

Fayose stated this in a message to congratulate Adams, on Wednesday, in Ado-Ekiti, through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Idowu Adelusi.





The governor said that he had no doubt that the cap fits Adams going by the pedigree of the recipient of the prestigious title.





According to him, Oba Adeyemi made the right choice in the appointment of Adams as the Generalissimo of the Oyo Empire.





“In the Yoruba tradition, before a person is conferred with a chieftaincy title, he must have certain leadership qualities and the title of the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland is for that bold, courageous, exemplary man who burns with the zeal to defend our land and protect her interest. All these are not lacking in the character of Otunba Gani Adams.





”I also congratulate Iku Baba Yeye Oba Lamidi Adeyemi for making the right choice and being able to fill the vacancy that existed for nearly two decades after the demise of Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola,” Fayose said.

Fayose wished the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo a fruitful and successful tenure.