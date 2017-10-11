The Ekiti state Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose has declared tomorrow, Thursday 12th October, 2017 a half-working day for civil servant following the release of the detained state’s Commissioner for Finance, Chief Toyin Ojo and the Accountant General, Mrs. Yemisi Owolabi by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.Recall that the EFCC had arrested the duo almost 14 days ago over allegations of bail-out fund misappropriation. However, a statement made available to newsmen by Governor Fayose’s aide, Mr. Lere Olayinka, the Governor declares the half-working day for the civil servants in other to give the released state executives a heroic welcome.Governor Fayose described their release as “another victory over the EFCC and its APC collaborators.” The statement also said that “Governor Fayose will be at Fajuyi, Ado Ekiti at 10 am” to commence the welcome.