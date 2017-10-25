The media team of Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to a report that the former minister of aviation breaches security procedures at airports whenever he travels.

Jude Ndukwe, his spokesman, said the claim was unfortunate and done in bad faith.





“Chief Femi Fani-Kayode as a former minister of aviation knows the importance of security procedures at airports having been a major stakeholder himself and would not do anything to cause the breach of security at the airport or anywhere else”, he wrote.





“What the authors and their paymasters mischievously misinterpret as “breach of security” is obviously the effusive show of camaraderie and support to the former minister by management and staff of the airports, passengers and other users whenever he uses the facilities.





“Fani-Kayode has cut a heroic figure for himself among Nigerians of all status to the extent that he is almost always mobbed by his admirers who usually hail him to high heavens for his rare bold and truthful stand on national issues, defending the oppressed, standing up for the voiceless and speaking truth to power.





“We wish to state that management and staff of airports especially in Lagos and Abuja which Fani-Kayode uses most often have been carrying out their duties including screening of passengers most professionally and in a friendly manner.





“Fani-Kayode has no reason whatsoever not to submit himself to such wonderful people in the discharge of their responsibilities as any breach also has the capacity of putting everyone including himself in danger.





“The professionalism and friendliness with which airport management and staff carry out their daily duties despite the biting economic hardship in the nation today is part of the enduring legacies which Fani-Kayode is proud to have bequeathed to the aviation industry and no amount of mudslinging by those struggling to distract him can change that”, the statement concluded.