Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has told President Muhammadu Buhari to take heed to Chuba Okadigbo’s advice.

Fani-Kayode tweeted one of Okadigbo’s famous quotes and mentioned Buhari to “hear this”.





He wrote: “If u are emotionally attached to ur tribe, religion or political leaning to the point that truth and justice become secondary considerations, ur education and exposure is useless. If u cannot reason beyond petty sentiments, u are a liability’- Chuba Okadigbo.”

“@MBuhari hear this!”





Recall that Fani-Kayode earlier this weekend, labelled the President as a Christian-hating mass murderer .





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain stated this in reaction to Senator Lindsey Graham’s comments.