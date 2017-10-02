 Fani-Kayode slams President Buhari over ‘shameful’ Independence Day speech | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Former aviation minister Femi Fani-Kayode has blasted President Muhammadu Buhari's Independence Day speech delivered on Sunday, October 1 as a 'shameful' one.
In a singular tweet on Monday, October 2, Fani-Kayode said the president's speech confirmed his earlier submission that Buhari hated the Igbos.

After this, Fani-Kayode went on to reveal what he tagged as a 'bitter truth' about President Buhari's relationship with southern Nigeria.

According to him, President Buhari does not just detest the Igbos but also other people from the south and the middle-belt areas of the country. 

