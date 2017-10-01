Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said that his fight is against,, “the fascists, the hegemonists, the supremacists and internal colonial rule”.
In a tweet on Sunday afternoon, Fani-Kayode again insisted on the restructuring of Nigeria.
He wrote: “My father, Chief Remi Fani-Kayode, fought against British colonial rule and successfully moved the motion for Nigeria’s independence in 1958.
“I am fighting against the fascists, the hegemonists, the supremacists and internal colonial rule and I insist on a restructured Nigeria.”
Earlier in the week, Fani-Kayode stated that the greatest challenge Nigeria faces in the next two years , is not the issue of who becomes president, but the question of whether the country will be restructured or not.
Motunrayo Ogundipe, if restructuring is your meaning for fighting for his pocket, then FFK is on the right track.ReplyDelete