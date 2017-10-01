Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said that his fight is against,, “the fascists, the hegemonists, the supremacists and internal colonial rule”.

In a tweet on Sunday afternoon, Fani-Kayode again insisted on the restructuring of Nigeria.





He wrote: “My father, Chief Remi Fani-Kayode, fought against British colonial rule and successfully moved the motion for Nigeria’s independence in 1958.





“I am fighting against the fascists, the hegemonists, the supremacists and internal colonial rule and I insist on a restructured Nigeria.”





Earlier in the week, Fani-Kayode stated that the greatest challenge Nigeria faces in the next two years , is not the issue of who becomes president, but the question of whether the country will be restructured or not.











