Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to a statement credited to the Presidency, saying Nigerians trust President Muhammadu Buhari more than his predecessor, ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity had said, “When petrol went to N145 under PMB, Nigerians held their peace, unlike when they shut the country in 2012. The difference is trust. Simple.”





But, responding to Adesina’s remark, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Chieftain described the statement as hogwash.





The former Minister said people are not protesting on the streets against Buhari’s petrol pump price because they know that if they do, he will send out his army to murder them in cold blood.





In a tweet, Fani-Kayode wrote: “Femi Adesina says the difference between @MBuhari and @GEJonathan is one of trust. This is hogwash. Truth is that the people are not protesting in the streets against Buhari’s petrol pump price because they know that if they do he will send out his army to murder them in cold blood.”



