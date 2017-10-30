Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo’s declaration that it was impossible for anyone to Islamise Nigeria.

Fani-Kayode berated the Vice President for lambasting Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, for raising alarm over Islamisation plot.





Noting that Nigeria was now a member of the D-8 countries which have one thing in common “Islam,” the former Minister wondered if Nigerians should keep quiet.





In a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, the former Minister said somebody needs to talk to the Vice President for rebutting CAN over the Islamisation plot.





The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain noted that Osinbajo had forgotten why he was named the running mate to President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of his mentor, Bola Tinubu.





Fani-Kayode wrote: “The D-8 countries are Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkey. They have one thing in common: ISLAM.@ProfOsinbajo talks down on CAN for raising the alarm of islamisation. Nigeria is now a member of EVERY Islamic org. yet no islamisation agenda!





“Are we to keep quiet until they either pull down every church or announce it officially? Somebody needs to talk to the VP. He has forgotten why he was named the running mate to Buhari instead of his mentor, Bola Tinubu. He needs to study the book of Esther before it is too late!”