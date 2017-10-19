Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to ex-Ogun State Governor, Gbenga Daniel’s decision to run for the office of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Fani-Kayode, while lauding the former governor, said his “leadership acumen” stands him out above others.





The PDP Chieftain, who described all aspirants from the zone as his personal friends, however, maintained that the former Ogun Governor remained the “first among the equals in the pack.”





Daniel officially declared interest to contest for the position yesterday in Abuja.





The former governor in his speech titled, “Let’s start afresh…Together we can do it,” said he was running for the office to make a difference having taken stock of the troubles that ravaged the party in the past couple of years.





He said, “I have come to the conclusion that the challenges which face our political party are not permanent. They could be rectified through a careful deployment of resources, the will power and ability to work through difficult situations, concessions and compromises if need be, and ability to move all our people into one disciplined accord on all matters.





“I declare before you today to contest for the office of the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party at the national convention.





“I come to this resolve after a careful analysis of the challenges confronting the PDP and on the strength of clear understanding of my personal ability to provide the needed leadership in our collective search for solutions.”



