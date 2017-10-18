 Fani-Kayode reacts to Gani Adams’ appointment as Aare Ona Kakanfo | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Fani-Kayode reacts to Gani Adams’ appointment as Aare Ona Kakanfo

12:11 PM 1
A+ A-
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has congratulated the National Coordinator of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC,) Otunba Gani Adams, on his appointment as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo designate of Yorubaland.
Fani-Kayode hailed him as a “warrior’s warrior”, who will “never bow to the enemy”.

He wrote on his Twitter page: “I congratulate my brother Gani Adams on the conferment of the ancient title of Aare Ona Kakanfo (Field Marshal of the Yoruba) on him by the Alaafin of Oyo.

“He is courageous, fearless, strong, loyal and disciplined. He is a warrior’s warrior and he will never bow to the enemy!”

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, conferred the honour on Gani Adams .


The position was last held by the late MKO Abiola.

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

  1. CONGRATULATION TO GANI IGE ABIODUN ADAMS ON THE CONFEREMENT OF AARE ONA KAKANFO OF YORUBA-LAND, GOD WILL HELP YOU, DO NOT LET YORUBA NATION DOWN IN YOUR NEW POSITION

    ReplyDelete

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top