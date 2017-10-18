Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has congratulated the National Coordinator of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC,) Otunba Gani Adams, on his appointment as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo designate of Yorubaland.

Fani-Kayode hailed him as a “warrior’s warrior”, who will “never bow to the enemy”.





He wrote on his Twitter page: “I congratulate my brother Gani Adams on the conferment of the ancient title of Aare Ona Kakanfo (Field Marshal of the Yoruba) on him by the Alaafin of Oyo.





“He is courageous, fearless, strong, loyal and disciplined. He is a warrior’s warrior and he will never bow to the enemy!”





The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, conferred the honour on Gani Adams .





The position was last held by the late MKO Abiola.