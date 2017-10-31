Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to the sack of ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Babachir Lawal and ex-Nigerian Intelligence Agency, NIA Director General, Ayo Oke.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the decision to sack his erstwhile SGF, describing it as “good riddance.”





He berated the ex-SGF for not doing enough in his service to the nation as SGF, even as he described his replacement as “a better man.”





Fani-Kayode said, “Babachir Lawal went out of his way to destroy the church in order to assist. … evil Islamist agenda.





“His being sacked is good riddance to bad rubbish. He was so desperate to please his master that he even tried to impose a pro-Buhari leadership on the Christian Association of Nigerian, CAN. Now he is out.





“His successor, Boss Mustapha is a better man and he has far more gravitas and integrity.”





Fani-Kayode, however, was sympathetic with Oke, saying he was a mere victim of circumstance.





“I warned him about these people,” Fani- Kayode continued, adding that “They used him and dumped him. He was just a scapegoat and the fall guy in a plot that was far bigger than him,” he said.

Buhari had on Monday finally sacked the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation and immediately replaced him with Boss Mohammed.





Recall that Buhari had suspended Babachir and Oke on April 19.





A panel headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had investigated allegations of violations of law and due process made against Lawal in the award of contracts under the Presidential Initiative on the North East (PINE), while it probed Oke on the discovery of huge cash by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in a residential apartment at Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos, for which NIA laid claim.





A Senate Committee on Humanitarian Crisis in the North-East, which had earlier found the suspended former SGF culpable of alleged complicity in a N200million grass-cutting contract to clear “invasive plant species” in Yobe State, had demanded his resignation and prosecution.