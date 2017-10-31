Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation, on Tuesday reacted to claim by Head of Service, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, that the reinstatement of ex- Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina was not done without President Muhammadu Buhari’s consent.
Fani-Kayode maintained that there is no war against corruption in Nigeria.
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain stressed that the ongoing war is baseless and relentless persecution of PDP leaders.
The tweets read, “The Head of Service has said that not only did @MBuhari know about Maina’s reinstatement but that she also warned him about it.
“He also knew about the illegal disbursement of $26 billion for bogus oil contracts that were awarded by Baru without the knowledge of his boss Kachikwu.
“If Babachir Lawal and Ayo Oke are not prosecuted it speaks volumes about @MBuhari’s selective and partial so-called ‘fight against corruption’.
“Truth is there is NO war against corruption. All we have is the baseless and relentless persecution of opposition members and PDP leaders.”
