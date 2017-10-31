Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation, on Tuesday reacted to claim by Head of Service, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita​,​ that the reinstatement of ex- Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina was not done without President Muhammadu Buhari’s consent.

Fani-Kayode maintained that there is no war against corruption in Nigeria.





The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, ​chieftain stressed that the ongoing war is baseless and relentless persecution of PDP leaders.





The tweet​s​ read, “The Head of Service has said that not only did @MBuhari know about Maina’s reinstatement but that she also warned him about it.





“He also knew about the illegal disbursement of $26 billion for bogus oil contracts that were awarded by Baru without the knowledge of his boss Kachikwu.





“If Babachir Lawal and Ayo Oke are not prosecuted it speaks volumes about @MBuhari’s selective and partial so-called ‘fight against corruption’.





“Truth is there is NO war against corruption. All we have is the baseless and relentless persecution of opposition members and PDP leaders.”