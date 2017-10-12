Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to reports that President Muhammadu Buhari signed some oil contracts worth N648billion from his bed side in London.

Reports had it that Buhari, while on medical vacation in London, was granting approvals for oil deals to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.





But Fani-Kayode in his reaction said the report was an indication that Buhari was “greedy and corrupt.”





The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chieftain and a fierce critic of Buhari stated this in a tweet on his official twitter handle.





“You signed 648 billion naira worth of oil deals on your sickbed in London when no-one could see you. This tells me that you are greedy and corrupt,” he wrote.