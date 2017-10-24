Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s claim that his government is not based on lies and propaganda.

Buhari maintained that achievements recorded by his government since assuming power in 2015 is a testament for all to see.





Represented by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, in Lagos, Buhari said it was sad that fake news were being promoted by some Nigerians.





Reacting to the statement, Fani-Kayode said Buhari’s defense was the “lie of the century.”





In a tweet on his Twitter handle, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chieftain, wrote: “Buhari says his govt. is not based on lies. That is the lie of the century. His is a govt.





“OF liars and FOR liars that was put in place BY liars.





“Mendacity is their name and deceit, vindictiveness, cruelty, selective justice, impunity and double standards are their watchwords!”