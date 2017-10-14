Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has claimed that the Nigerian Army is injecting Igbo children with “strange substance”.

In a tweet on Saturday morning, Fani-Kayode also alleged that they did this without the permission of their parents.





He wrote: “What strange substance is the Nigerian Army injecting into Igbo children and why are they doing so without the knowledge or permission of their parents?





“The kids are terrified and often run when the soldiers arrive yet they are compelled to take the shots. Why? What is going on?”





A video footage showing the unrest caused by the rumours in Anambra State , that the medical personnel of the Nigerian Army were allegedly injecting students in the state with the monkeypox virus has surfaced online.





Students from various schools were seen running in confusion around Eke Market in Awka.





They are believed to be running home as it was alleged that many students had died as a result of the vaccines.