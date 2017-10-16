 Fani-Kayode blasts Okorocha for erecting Zuma’s statue in Owerri | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
A former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has lashed out at Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, for erecting a statue of South Africa president, Jacob Zuma, in Owerri.

Fani-Kayode tweeted: “Nigerians are murdered by South African security forces every day yet the clown in Imo state builds a statue in honor of Pres. Zuma.

“Igbos are murdered by Nigerian security forces every day yet that same clown in Imo state continues worship @MBuhari.

“Slavery is a curse!”

Zuma, who is facing multiple accusations of corruption, fraud, and money laundering in his country, arrived Imo State on a two-day working visit on Friday.


While in Owerri, he also bagged the chieftaincy title ‘Ochiagha’ (Warlord).

