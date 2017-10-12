Fani-Kayode, in a series of tweets on Wednesday, also labelled Buhari as “wicked, cowardly and petty”.
He wrote: “U cancel @atiku’s contract with NPA simply because he wants to run against u in 2019. This tells me that u are wicked, cowardly and petty.
“U signed 648 billion naira worth of oil deals on ur sickbed in London when no-one could see u.This tells me that u are greedy and corrupt.”
The Nigerian government has directed the NPA to terminate the boats pilotage monitoring and supervision agreement that the agency has with Intels Nigeria Limited, a company co-owned by Atiku.
It said the contract with Intels, a leading integrated logistics and facilities services provider in the maritime and oil and gas logistics sectors of the country, was void ab initio.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.