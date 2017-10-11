The National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons has said a “new dimension” of trafficking in the country is for syndicates and fake agents to traffic Nigerian girls to Saudi Arabia.The NAPTIP Director General, Julie Okah-Donli, said this on Tuesday during an advocacy visit to Rivers and Bayelsa states, noting that the girls were trafficked en masse under the guise of fake employment opportunities, but they were eventually used for vices including organ harvesting.Okah-Donli, who also met with a former Minister of Labour, Chief Tonye Graham-Douglas, in Port Harcourt, urged stakeholders in the two states to partner the agency in tackling the menace of human trafficking.She said, “The new dimensions which the crime of human trafficking has taken, include mass recruitment of young girls to Saudi Arabia by some agents under the guise of providing them with gainful employment. There is also the false recruitment of our youths by so-called sports agents, and the most frightening of it all, is to use them for organ harvesting.”