Former minister of education Oby Ezekwesili has condemned the tone of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Independence Day speech which he delivered in a nationwide address on Sunday, October 1.

According to Ezekwesili, who is also the convener of the Bring Back Our Girls group, President Buhari’s speech was so ‘divisive and uninspiring’.


Ezekwesili made her submission in a tweet on her verified Twitter handle on Monday, October 2 afternoon.


She said the speech fell short of what a leader should give. 

Ezekwesili however praised the president for making a trip to Maiduguri in Borno state to celebrate Independence Day with Nigerian troops on the war front in the battle against Boko Haram.


