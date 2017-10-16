The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, on Sunday said it was not his style to respond to those he described as “wailing wailers” in their private capacities.Adesina said this in a telephone interview with our correspondent.Adesina had been asked by journalists for his reaction to a statement credited to a former Minister of Education, Mrs. Oby Ezekwesili, in which she described his (Adesina’s) recent statement as a “terribly indecorous press release.”“I don’t respond to wailing wailers in their private capacities,” Adesina simply said.The presidential spokesman had issued a statement on Friday saying the reported discussion between President Muhammadu Buhari and the World Bank Group President, Jim Yong Kim, was deliberately twisted by those who he said specialised in such acts.He had said, “Ignorant and mischievous people” were making it seem that Buhari’s position was a calculated attempt to give the North an unfair advantage over other parts of Nigeria.But Ezekwesili said Adesina worsened the debate with his statement.The former minister had urged Buhari to rein in members of his media team and re-train them for effectiveness.