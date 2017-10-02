A human rights group, Advocate of Social Justice for All has called for the immediate extradition of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra back to Nigeria.

The group said it was disappointed that the UK government was hiding Kanu, after he had caused the death of many persons in Nigeria.





The rights group was reacting to the shocking revelation made by former Abia State governor, Orji Uzor Kalu that Kanu fled to London through Malaysia.





The ex- Abia state governor had said, “Kanu was not taken away by the military. Kanu went to Malaysia from where he travelled to the United Kingdom.”‎





Reacting, however, ASJA said it was disappointed to learn that Kanu was hiding in the United Kingdom after illegally travelling through Cameroon and Malaysia.





It said the development was a clear indication that the UK was harbouring a fugitive from Justice and this was irrespective of him holding dual nationalism – Nigeria and the United Kingdom.





“The proper thing is for the UK to have allowed Kanu answer the treason charges against him in Nigeria before making any intervention,” the group said in a statement by its Executive Director, Asongo Venatius,.





ASJA said it was supremely irresponsible for the UK High Commission in Nigeria to have issued its statement seeking clarification on Nnamdi Kanu when it knew it was in cahoots with the terrorist leader.





He added, “The irresponsible behaviour became diabolic when the UK issued him an emergency travel document in collaboration with crisis merchants. This is the worst form of double standard ever.





“We are at a loss to understand what the UK Mission in Nigeria or even the home country stands to gain by mischievously sinking so low to aid and facilitate his sneaking out of the country. This is a disgrace to the government and people of the United Kingdom, it is a blot that can only be erased by the government of the UK flushing out Kanu and all other bad elements that are trying to sabotage Nigeria.





“If the UK truly believes in freedom, it must extradite Kanu, who is facing charges in a Nigerian court, so that those who stood surety to perfect his bail conditions do not end up in jail if he fails to show up for his trial.





“Even where the UK has decided to spurn the ties that existed between it and Nigeria, we advise it to revisit the ill-advised choice of backing a terrorist against the Nigerian state. “As the UK should have learnt from initially supporting ISIS terrorists, the attacks by these sick minds would eventually take place on its soil.





“The Advocates of Social Justice for All (ASJA) therefore demands that the UK High Commission in Nigeria immediately extradite Nnamdi Kanu to stand trial for his crime before his October 17, 2017 court appearance. Failure to do this will see ASJA leading Nigerians to occupy the UK High Commission’s premises in a manner it has never experienced before in any other part of the world.”