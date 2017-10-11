The woman who was identified as @tittylayor on Instagram posted several photos of her WhatsApp conversation with her pastor on social media.

She did not only post the screenshots on her personal Instagram handle but sent them to controversial Nigerian radio presenter and #freethesheepie pioneer, Daddy Freeze in a private chat on Instagram. The lady narrated how his page has been as eye opener for her about Nigerian pastors.





She posted it with the caption: “Your page is really an eye opener, I used to think pastors are saints but my experience with my pastor has made me realise only God knows who is truly his servant. My pastor gave me his number that is my pastor for you. The screenshots are much and I had to crop most of it on Instagram. I pretended as if I understood what he was driving at but immediately I told him he wanted us to commit adultery and he realised I wasn’t pleased with him, he told me he didn’t know and I told him to stop pretending.”





Daddy Freeze on seeing her message, posted the screenshots on his Instagram handle. Part of what the pastor said reads: “Ok am asking you out. Have seen the closeness I tried to adjust but I can’t. So what is your conclusion.”





She replied saying: “Hello, do you realise you are asking us to commit adultery.” And the pastor replied saying: “In what way, are we on bed?”





Read their chat below, which Daddy Freeze captioned:





Nigerians behold your men of gods!

Shameless as they come like thieves in the night! ~FRZ











