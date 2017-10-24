55-year-old ex-wrestler, John Eke Uti a.k.a Power Uti was on Tuesday arraigned before an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court, Lagos for allegedly killing his wife, Toyin.

Uti is facing a two-count charge of murder and disrespect to corpse.





The prosecutor, Sgt. Jimah Iseghede had told the court that the accused committed the offences on Oct. 10 about 10.25 p.m. at No. 17, Oremeji St., Ilupeju, Lagos.





He alleged that the accused beat his 38-year-old wife, Toyin, to death and abandoned the corpse in a room to decompose.





Magistrate Bola Folarin-Williams, however, reversed the remand application brought by the police.





She said after going through the case file there was nothing in the accused statement and in the police investigation that shows that the accused killed his wife.





She, therefore, granted the accused bail of N500, 000 with two responsible sureties, who must be blood relations and also work with reputable organisations.





Bola Folarin-Williams directed that the case file should be duplicated and a copy be forwarded to the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPPs) for legal advice.





The case has been adjourned until Nov. 15.