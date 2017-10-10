Former minister of education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili and a former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode have attacked the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and its group managing director, Maikanti Baru, over his response to a letter written by the minister of petroleum resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu.

Recall that Kachikwu wrote a letter to President Buhari, alleging Baru of corruption and insubordination.





In a statement on her Twitter page, Ezekwesili said while reacting to Baru’s comments that his response showed that his action was not compliant with the procurement act provisions.





She said: “Their response sure pasted the due process/ procurement act provisions but the steps they wrote they took are non-compliant.”





Fani-Kayode in his comments also said that the assertion that major NNPC contracts did not have to be approved by the NNPC board of directors was erroneous and disingenuous.