A former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Saidu Isa, is dead.





Mr. Isa’s death was confirmed by the Kwara State government in the statement below.





The Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has described the death of a former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and one time Secretary to the State Government, Saidu Isa, as a big loss to the state and the country as a whole.





In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Abdulwahab Oba, the governor said the deceased made outstanding contributions and selfless services to humanity and his fatherland.





“My heart goes out to the families, friends and well-wishers of the former ambassador and Pro Chancellor of Kwara State University, Malete. Indeed, this death is shocking,” Mr. Ahmed said.





According to the governor, the deceased was a community leader and technocrat par excellence whose wealth of experience would be missed by all.





The governor prayed Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased, grant him Aljanatul firdaus and give his families solace and fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.





Mr. Isa died in the early hours of Thursday at the age of 71.





Until his death, Mr. Isa was the Chairman Governing Council, Kwara State University, Malete, and occupied the same position at the Federal College of Education Osi-Ile, Abeokuta in Ogun State.