 Evans’ brother-in-law case: Court awards N2m against police | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Evans’ brother-in-law case: Court awards N2m against police

10:48 AM 0
A+ A-
The Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday entered judgment against the Nigeria Police Force in the fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by one Mr. Okwuchukwu Obiechina said to be the brother-in-law of alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans.


Justice Mohammed Idris, in a judgment on Monday, declared Obiechina’s arrest and detention and constitutional, holding that the remand order which the police claimed to have obtained from a magistrates’ court was invalid.

Apart from ordering the police to immediately to immediately release Obiechina unconditionally or charge him to court if they have any case against him, the court also awarded N2m damages in his favour against the police.

Justice Idris ordered the police to tender a public apology to Obiechina to be published in two national dailies.

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top