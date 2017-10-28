A Lagos High Court in Igbosere has ordered that three alleged accomplices of suspected kidnap kingpin Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike alias Evans be moved to Kirikiri Maximum Security Prisons, Ikoyi.Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo made the order following an application that one of the suspects requires medical attention which are better available in prison.The suspects, who are on trial for on seven counts including murder have been in police custody since their arrest, unlike Evans who was transferred from the police to prison custody following his arraignment before Justice H. Oshodi of a Lagos High Court in Ikeja.