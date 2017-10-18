Nigerian goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama, has been restored to Lille’s first team by manager Marcelo Bielsa, following his return from six-month injury lay-off.Enyeama and 11 others were deemed surplus to requirements by Bielsa, when he was appointed as coach in the summer.The players were all told to look for new clubs.However, Enyeama could not make a move in the summer, as he was recuperating from the meniscus surgery he had towards the end of last season.The former Super Eagles stopper is now fully recovered and on Tuesday, he posted a clip of himself training with the first team.