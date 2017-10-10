The Enugu State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has protested what it called the lopsided appointments by the Federal Government.The party noted that most of the appointments went to one local government, Udi, beginning from the Foreign Affairs Minister, Geofrey Onyeama, who is from Eke in Udi Local Government Area.It said the appointment of Loretta Aniagolu, a cousin to the minister from Eke into the board of Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) and also one Uzo from Obinagu, Udi.The party frowned at the appointment of Dr. Joseph Ilo, from Egede in Udi Local Government Area, as a Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC).These, the party said, were besides earlier appointments of Mrs. Juliet Ibekaku from Egede in Udi Local Government Area as the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Justice Reforms and Osita Okechukwu, from Eke in the same local government area as the Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON).The Enugu APC said it had concluded plans to formally petition President Muhammadu Buhari and Senate President Bukola Saraki on the appointments to ensure that those who suffered for the party get their rewards.Addressing reporters yesterday after a meeting of the party’s State Executive Committee (SEC) in Enugu State, the State Chairman Dr Ben Nwoye said those making the recommendations for the appointments do not have the interest of the President at heart.