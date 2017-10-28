 English Premier League table | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
English Premier League table

English Premier League table after 10 matches...




Man City               10  9  1  0  35  6   28
Man Utd                10  7  2  1  23  4   23
Tottenham              10  6  2  2  19  7   20
Chelsea                10  6  1  3  18 10   19
Arsenal                10  6  1  3  19 13   19
Liverpool              10  4  4  2  17 16   16
Watford                10  4  3  3  15 18   15
Newcastle               9  4  2  3  10  8   14
Burnley                 9  3  4  2   8  9   13
Southampton             9  3  3  3   8  9   12
Huddersfield           10  3  3  4   7 13   12
Brighton                9  3  2  4   9 10   11
Stoke                  10  3  2  5  11 20   11
West Brom              10  2  4  4   9 13   10
Leicester               9  2  3  4  12 14    9
West Ham               10  2  3  5  10 19    9
Swansea                10  2  2  6   7 12    8
Everton                 9  2  2  5   7 18    8
Bournemouth            10  2  1  7   6 14    7
Crystal Palace         10  1  1  8   4 21    4

