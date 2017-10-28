English Premier League table after 10 matches...
Man City 10 9 1 0 35 6 28 Man Utd 10 7 2 1 23 4 23 Tottenham 10 6 2 2 19 7 20 Chelsea 10 6 1 3 18 10 19 Arsenal 10 6 1 3 19 13 19 Liverpool 10 4 4 2 17 16 16 Watford 10 4 3 3 15 18 15 Newcastle 9 4 2 3 10 8 14 Burnley 9 3 4 2 8 9 13 Southampton 9 3 3 3 8 9 12 Huddersfield 10 3 3 4 7 13 12 Brighton 9 3 2 4 9 10 11 Stoke 10 3 2 5 11 20 11 West Brom 10 2 4 4 9 13 10 Leicester 9 2 3 4 12 14 9 West Ham 10 2 3 5 10 19 9 Swansea 10 2 2 6 7 12 8 Everton 9 2 2 5 7 18 8 Bournemouth 10 2 1 7 6 14 7 Crystal Palace 10 1 1 8 4 21 4
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.