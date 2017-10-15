Leading English Premier League scorers after Sunday’s matches:
7 goals: Lukaku (Man Utd)
6 goals: Aguero (Man City), Morata (Chelsea), Gabriel Jesus (Man City), Kane (Tottenham), Sterling (Man City)
5 goals: Vardy (Leicester)
4 goals: Abraham (Swansea), Lacazette (Arsenal), Salah (Liverpool), Sane (Man City)
3 goals: Hernandez (West Ham), Doucoure (Watford), Eriksen (Tottenham), Fellaini (Man Utd), Gabbiadini (Southampton), Mane (Liverpool), Martial (Man Utd), Okazaki (Leicester), Richarlison (Watford), Rooney (Everton), Welbeck (Arsenal), Wood (Burnley)
