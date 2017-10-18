England have reportedly contacted Nigeria over a friendly game with the Super Eagles of Nigeria to help both teams prepare for the World Cup in Russia next year.Just like Nigeria, the Three Lions of England are through to next year World Cup, hence the need to play preparatory games has become imperative before the start of the tournament next year in June.According to a report on Nigerian online portal FCNaija, the English FA contacted their Nigerian counterparts shortly after the Super Eagles sealed progress to the World Cup with a 1-0 win over Zambia. The game has been slated for next year but it will only hold if both teams are not in the same group when the draws for the World Cup is made in December.“ We have received a mail from the FA asking for the friendly with the Eagles but it will only be confirmed after the draws, if we are in the same group we cannot play against each other”, an unnamed source at the NFF was quoted as saying by FCNAIJA. Nigeria have only faced England twice with the first game taking place in 1995, when England ran out 1-0 winners at the old Wembley stadium in a friendly game, their path crossed again at the World Cup in Japan/South Korea and it ended 0-0.