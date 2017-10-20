The Embassy of Egypt in Nigeria has denied alleged illegal harvest of the kidneys of Nigerians who travel to the North African country for medical attention.

In a statement issued yesterday by Ahmed Maher, who is the Head of the Press and Information Office in the Egyptian Embassy, the North African country, said its government had submitted a list of Egyptian certified medical centres and hospitals licensed to perform kidney transplant to relevant authorities in Nigeria.





It also explained that all the hospitals involved in organ trafficking in Egypt had been shut down and their medical personnel prosecuted.





The mission further clarified that no Nigerian was involved in the crime, adding that no complaint was filed against any Nigerian national over the incident.





The statement reads: “We have issued a list of the hospitals that were involved in the crime to the Nigerian government. All the people that were involved have been arrested and are being prosecuted.





“According to our sources, no Nigerian national was ever involved in those medical centres nor filed any complaint against any of them.





“In line with transparent, professional and constructive approach, the Egyptian side has maintained a list of the Egyptian certified medical centres and hospitals licensed to perform kidney transplant and this has been submitted to the relevant Nigerian authorities,” the mission stated.





The complicit hospitals are said to include Dar al-shefa in Helwan, Cairo; Al-Bashar Specialist Hospital in Faisal, Giza, Al-Amal Centre for General Surgery in Maurinteya, Giza; and Dar Ibn Al-Nafis Hospital, Giza.





The statement added that the Egyptian medical authorities and health care system adhered to the best international procedures and practices, a fact he said was well known by the Nigerian health officials.





The Egyptian Embassy noted that thousands of Nigerians and other Africans had placed their trust and confidence in the Egyptian health care system for many generations.

The Director of Hospital Services, Federal Ministry of Health, Dr. Wapada Balami, had earlier alerted

the Nigerian Medical Association about organ harvesting and trafficking in Egypt.





He asked the NMA to warn all doctors in relevant specialties to “be aware so that Nigerians will be cautious while embarking on medical tourism in other countries.”