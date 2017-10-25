Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai of Kaduna State on Wednesday called for improved funding for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to make it function effectively.El-Rufai made the call when the leadership of NYSC, led by its Director General, Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure paid him a courtesy visit in Kaduna.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kazaure is in Kaduna for a 3-day pre-orientation workshop for the 2017 batch ‘B’ corps members.The governor said the scheme should be properly funded as it serves as avenue of exploring the country’s diversity and strengthening its unity.“So, whatever the NYSC scheme needs to successfully take care of corps members, for them to go wherever they want to be in Nigeria, should be fully funded.’’The governor however frowned at situations in which corps members refuse postings to places they had never been to in the country.“From what I hear, many young people now don’t like going to states other than where they will be comfortable.“They think places where they have never been to are hostile communities and they don’t want to go there.“But I will like to use this medium to appeal to our young people to be adventurous.“NYSC will make you go to places you have never been because that is how you will know more about Nigeria.’’El-Rufa’i advised the NYSC management to do more in posting corps members to areas new to them.“This is what I will like to see the NYSC do, instead of fixing postings; just allow the computer to post people based on where they have gone to school,’’ he said.According to him, posting corps members to where they have never been to was the only way to bring young Nigerians together so they can understand the nation’s problems and challenges.El-Rufa’i thanked the management of NYSC for choosing Kaduna as venue for the national workshop and expressed the hope that the forum would boost the economy of the state.He added that the development was an indication that the security situation in the state had improved.Earlier, Kazaure said the choice of Kaduna State, to host the event, was in appreciation of the support and hospitality the scheme enjoys from the government and its people.The director general assured that the scheme, under his leadership, would continue to build on its solid foundation, as well as come up with initiatives that would promote national integration.