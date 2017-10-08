Kaduna governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has disclosed that he and leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state had resolved to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election in 2019.El-rufai stated this on Saturday at a town hall meeting organised by the state government.The event was organised to get input of stakeholders ahead of preparation and presentation of the 2018 budget.He said: “We in Kaduna State, our party leadership, have come out clearly to say that Kaduna is for Buhari come 2019, if God wills. And he shall be victorious again.“So I urge you to continue to pray for him, for God to continue to grant him good health so that he can continue in office to continue his good and just governance.”Meanwhile, some members of the APC under the aegis of Kaduna Restoration Group, have vowed to resist moves by some stakeholders to present El-Rufai as the sole candidate for the 2019 gubernatorial election.