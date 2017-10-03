The Ekiti State House of Assembly has sent letter of protest to the Acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, over the arrest and detention of the Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Toyin Ojo; and the Accountant General, Mrs. Yemi Owolabi.In the letter, the Assembly described the arrests of Ojo and Owolabi as “premeditated, malicious, politically motivated, contemptuous and unconstitutional in all ramifications;” saying it smacked of “gangsterism by an agency that derives its power from the constitution but acts in clear contempt of the rule of law.”The letter, which was dated October 2, and signed by the Speaker, Mr. Kolawole Oluwawole, was delivered at the EFCC’s Abuja office on Tuesday.The Assembly accused Magu and the EFCC of disobedience to court orders.“We, therefore, wish to put you on notice that should you fail to desist from further disobedience to the court order mentioned above by continuous infraction against the people and the government of Ekiti State, contempt proceeding will be initiated against you without delay,” the letter said.