The Ekiti State House of Assembly said it had instructed its lawyer to sue the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for arresting the Commissioner for Finance, Toyin Ojo, and the Accountant General, Mrs. Yemisi Owolabi.They were arrested over mismanagement of funds belonging to the state.The Speaker, Kola Oluwawole, told reporters.He accused the EFCC of usurping the powers of the assembly and raising false allegations against the two officials in order to justify its “illegal action.”Oluwawole argued that the anti-graft agency acted beyond its powers by effecting the arrest when the assembly vested with the oversight function on the finances of the state had not lodged any complaint.Also, he maintained that the arrest violated a subsisting order of a court barring the EFCC from arresting the duo.“Sections 126 and 127 of the constitution empower the assembly to supervise the finances of Ekiti. We are not complaining because the governor has been transparent. The EFCC is a busybody and an interloper. The arrest is an aberration, absurd and illegal. We are going to challenge the EFCC in court. We have instructed our lawyer to do so.”Meanwhile, a former Governor of Oyo State, Rashidi Ladoja, on Saturday, had a private meeting with Governor Ayodele Fayose.Ladoja approved the 2019 presidential ambition of Fayose.“Governor Fayose is my own brother and he is a go-getter. Whatever he sets his mind to achieve, he goes for it and he gets it. He is eminently qualified and possesses all the leadership capabilities to rule Nigeria and take us out of the woods,” he said.He also said the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti should forget about winning the state’s governorship in 2018 while expressing confidence that the PDP will take over from the APC in Oyo State.