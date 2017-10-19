The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun is not under investigation by the anti-graft agency.

EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, made this known in a statement on Wednesday.





He denied media reports that its agents stormed the basement of the Ikeja residence of the Governor in Lagos.





Uwujaren also insisted that the Commission had not been on the trail of the Governor for two weeks before the purported raid, where cash in local and foreign currencies were reportedly recovered.





“It is important to state that there is no truth in the report. Governor Amosun was neither under surveillance nor was any of his residence raided by operatives of the EFCC.





“Consequently, members of the public are enjoined to disregard the false report,” he stated.

Amosun had earlier rubbished such rumours.