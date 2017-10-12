The Ekiti State officials detained by the Economic Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have been released, spokesman to the state governor, Lere Olayinka has announced.They are Commissioner for Finance, Toyin Ojo, and the Accountant General, Mrs. Yemisi Owolabi.Olayinka made the announcement in a short statement via his Facebook page on Wednesday night.According to him, Governor Ayodele Fayose also enjoined civil servants in the state to work half-day, so as to give a heroic welcome to the released officials.The statement read, “Today, God gave Ekiti State and its people another victory over the EFCC and its APC collaborators as the State Commissioner for Finance, Chief Toyin Ojo and Accountant General, Mrs. Yemisi Owolabi were released after spending 14 days in EFCC detention for doing nothing.“In celebration of this victory over agents of tyranny, all public servants in Ekiti State are enjoined to converge on Fajuyi, Ado Ekiti by 10 am tomorrow, Thursday, October 12, 2017 to welcome the Commissioner for Finance and the Accountant General back to the State.“Governor Fayose will be at Fajuyi, Ado Ekiti at 10 am. All lovers of justice should join the governor to welcome our commissioner for Finance and Accountant General back to the State,” he wrote.