Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, debunked rumours making the rounds that operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission raided his Lagos home and found funds in different currencies stashed in vaults.He also attempted to dispel rumours that a youth corps member, who was said to be his mistress, had a set of twins with him.Amosun on Friday described the allegations as “unfounded” and a “concoction of idiots” while speaking at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Abeokuta, during a Town Hall meeting of stakeholders for the state’s 2018 Budget.The meeting was organised by the state’s Ministry of Budget and Planning for the purpose of collecting inputs from all stakeholders and building them into the preparation of the 2018 Executive Appropriation Bill.The governor used the opportunity to address the allegations against him.The governor threatened to find the purveyors of the rumours and falsehood against him, and make them face the wrath of the law.He accused some unnamed politicians, whom he said were jostling to govern the state in 2019, of being behind the allegations against him.The governor said that instead of those aspiring to govern the state to sell their manifestoes to the electorate, they resorted to hiring people “to concoct falsehood in the vain hope that lies and rumour mongering would help the governorship aspirations of their masters.”Amosun explained the rumour that he had a set of twins was so strong that his mother-in-law called him to ask him if it was true or not.He said his wife, Olufunso, also heard the rumour.Professing his love for Olufunso, who he said had been his wife for 26 years, the governor said he had never had a girlfriend, let alone had one with a set of twins.He described having one wife as challenging in Nigeria now, adding that he had no plans to have a second wife.Speaking on the proposed 2018 Budget, the governor promised to make judicious use of it when it is finally approved.He said that his administration would ensure the completion of all ongoing projects in the state by the end of his tenure in office.