The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has absolved the Commission of blame over the return of embattled former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina.

Magu spoke with journalists at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Abuja, after a meeting between the African Union delegation and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Olukunle Bamgbose.





The meeting was a follow-up to the endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari by the 29th Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in July, 2017, as the champion of the Union’s theme for 2018 titled “Winning the Fight Against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation.”





Asked to comment on how Maina entered the country without the knowledge of the EFCC, he said,

“We should reserve that for another time.”





“We have done our best. We have declared him a wanted person. It is on our website”.





On efforts to unravel those behind the reinstatement of Maina into the Federal Civil Service, particularly the Ministry of Interior, Magu said he would speak at the appropriate time.





“No. At the appropriate time, I would make statement on this issue,” Magu declared.

Earlier, Magu said the visit by the AU delegation was an indication that there is an effective political will to fight corruption in the country.





He added that the fact that the whole world recognised President Buhari as an anti-corruption person was encouraging.





“You and I know that he is not kidding. He is not pretending. There is no pretence in his will to fight corruption. There is no doubt about that,” Magu stated.