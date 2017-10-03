Turkey-based left-back Elderson Echiejile and Portugal-based midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo arrived at in the Super Eagles camp in Uyo on Monday ahead of their Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier against Zambia in the Akwa Ibom State capital on Saturday.Also in camp are Israel-based Anthony Nwakaeme and John Ogu, as well as goalkeepers Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Dele Ajiboye, according to the official Twitter handle of the team.However, more players were expected to arrive in camp on Monday night ahead of the team’s first training on Tuesday.The Zambians are expected to arrive in Nigeria on Thursday.Meanwhile, Hapoel Beer Sheva midfielder Ogu has assured the Eagles’ fans that the team would not disappoint in their clash against Chipolopolo.“We cannot disappoint Nigerians at this point. We have started well and we have finished up the job in a perfect way and that means we must ensure we play the best football and qualify,” the player was quoted AOIFootball.com as saying on MondayThe Eagles need a win against Zambia to seal a sixth World Cup ticket.