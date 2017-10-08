TSTV to begin commercial operation on Nov. 1Telcomm Satellite TV says its newly inaugurated pay TV, TSTV Africa, will begin commercial operation on Nov. 1.Its Managing Director, Mr Bright Echefu, made this known while briefing journalists on Saturday in Abuja.Echefu added that TSTV would launch its services with about one million decoders nationwide.He said that at least 5,000 decoders TSTV would be released to the public next week for free, adding that it would use the first set of decoders with one month free subscription to test run its services.“Commercialization of our decoders will resume officially on Nov. 1 and by that time, every part of Nigeria would have TSTV decoders for people to buy.“We are releasing about one million which can go round and our target for the first quarter is one million units.“In every quarter we will bring one million units and we are targeting four million units within the next one year.“I can tell you categorically that some decoders will be released next week for Nigerians to test and we are going to cover the 36 states of the federation.“These decoders are going to be free and it close to 5,000 units to test and that will last for two weeks,’’ he said.NAN